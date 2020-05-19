MUMBAI — Shoojit Sircar’s slice-of-life dramedy, “Gulabo Sitabo” is the story of Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana) who, like Tom and Jerry, are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large—in other words, with all the ingredients needed to create chaos!
A Rising Sun Films production, “Gulabo Sitabo” is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. “Gulabo Sitabo” will premiere worldwide Jun. 12, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
This is the first major film to go directly onto a video-on-demand platform.
