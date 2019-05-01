MUMBAI—Even since the release of “Bharat”’s first song “Slow Motion,” the Salman Khan and Disha Patani film has highlighted the sizzling chemistry of the duo. The makers have unveiled the exclusive Behind-The-Scene video showcasing the making of the song. Talking about it, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “‘Slow Motion’ is actually a song that resonates with his ‘Jawaani’ as we see his youth in the film.”
Music director Vishal Dadlani added, “This was meant to be the a kind of celebration. We made it thinking about Bhaang and that vibe.” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant added, “Ali’s brief was that Salman is meant to be in his twenties. I was like ‘Wow!’ Then there is bhaang, there is Holi, and then there is a circus, and that’s the other challenge.”
“Bharat” showcases Khan’s life through six decades and the film highlights the era of the 1960s and the song is testimony to that period. Zafar added, “In the periphery of that era, this international circus used to be a big deal. So it was a mad mix. Dancers who have traveled from all over the world would come, and we had people from Russia, Thailand and all over Europe.”
Disha Patani said, “Working with Salman-sir is its own kind of experience. He is a lovely person, who just made everyone comfortable.” “Bharat”’s trailer was one of the most awaited trailers of this year and is already breaking records, receiving a great response across the nation.
