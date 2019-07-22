MUMBAI—Angad Bedi has been a fitness enthusiast since a very young age. Having a sports family background, Bedi was doing all kinds of fitness-related activities. He himself is a sportsperson and athlete and understands the importance of fitness in life.
Even after shifting his gears to films, Bedi does various forms of exercises to prep for his roles. Recently, he has signed a film based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, who is also known as the “Kargil Girl,” who played a pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil conflict. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the titular role, whereas Bedi will play her brother and an army officer. To play his part, he has now hired a running coach to get into the skin of his character that includes running on a higher altitude
For “Soorma,” wherein he was seen as a hockey player, he was trained in cross fitness on-screen by none other than Sandeep Singh’s elder brother Bikramjeet Singh.
The coach is Brinston Miranda, an accomplished athlete who has won several medals. Instead of training him in confined spaces, Miranda took to training the actor on tough roads of Mumbai, especially hilly areas.
