MUMBAI — A blue sky and the angels singing, is how parents want to welcome their little ones into this world. With these changing times, here is how celebrity parents are engulfing their babies in a cocoon of hope and positivity with warm messages straight from the heart
Mahhi Vij:
A mom who welcomed her “little angel” Tara just last year, she expressed her appreciation towards mothers who are soon going to give birth. Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, the actress said, “I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or are going to deliver, just know that you all are super-strong. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside their momma’s tummy! To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara, with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones.”
Kunal Kemmu:
Kunal Khemu has been delighting us on Instagram with stories of how he is keeping his little daughter busy amidst the lockdown. From kid-friendly workouts to art projects to peeling green peas, his little one is indeed spending quality time with her dad. We all know that Kemmu prides himself in being a fun parent and it is during times like these that kids need comfort and care the most. The actor recently shared a warm message of love and support for his daughter and for all new parents-to-be.
“I am in absolute awe of the resilience faced by parents who are welcoming their babies into the world during these unprecedented times, more power to you!” he said. Sharing a post on Instagram, he added, “I still remember the first time I held my daughter in my arms and had an instant feeling of wanting to protect her. As I looked at her, I promised her happiness and joy! I loved this film by Pampers India, called “Welcome To The World.” It reminds us all that we need to be better today to give a better tomorrow to our little ones.”
Suresh and Priyanka Raina:
As they welcomed their second baby into this world during the crisis, the happy couple shared the feeling of happiness and joy they felt holding their little one. In fact, Priyanka Raina spoke about the emotions she went through while delivering her baby along with the need to keep him protected. In a recent post on Instagram, Suresh Raina shared, “Happy and healthy parents raise happy and healthy children. Lockdown has taught us various ways to strengthen the bond and love each other in unusual ways.”
The couple also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards doctors and nurses who made Priyanka feel comfortable at home and at ease during this beautiful phase. Their message was filled with hope and strength they intended to pass on to other parents going through the same process, especially the assurance of the world working long hours to keep the mother and the baby safe.
Ruslaan Mumtaz:
The proud dad warms our hearts with pictures of the little one on Instagram. Ruslaan Mumtaz also shared the hope that babies born during this uncertain time are here for a reason, and expressed the wish of making this world an even better place than it already is for parents and kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.