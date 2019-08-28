MUMBAI — Sunny Deol’s older son Karan Deol is set to make his debut in Bollywood with “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,” which is helmed by his father and also sees Sahher Bambba make her debut.
Sunny, who is known for packing a punch on the big screen, is a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone and one of his favorite Stallone films is “Rocky.” So when Karan was born, Sunny decided to call him Rocky and that became his nickname at home.
Speaking of nicknames, people build careers on it, like Karan’s father Sunny and uncle Bobby have done. Jackie Shroff, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik and even the legendary Manna Dey are examples.
Would you say Rocky Deol would have been a better name to kick off this actor’s career?
