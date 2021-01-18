MUMBAI—Nehha Pendse has come on board as Anita bhabhi of Sanjay’s and Binaiferr Kohli’s “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!,” and the producer-couple made sure that she received a warm welcome. They got a cake to greet the actress on her first day at work Jan. 15 and we also got to see a glimpse of her look in the show. Wearing a red saree, Nehha was clicked along with Shubhangi Atre, and Rohitshav Gour.
Earlier, Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita bhabhi in the show, and it will be interesting to see Nehha steps into her shoes. Shubangi Atre herself replaced another actress in the past, and Asif Sheikh remains constant along with Gour. The comedy show continues its popular streak now for years.
