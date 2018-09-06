MUMBAI— Madhuri Dixit-Nene took to social media platforms to thank all her Gurus for their love and support on Teacher’s Day.
She captioned her pictures, “It has been an incredible journey of making mistakes, learning and growing. And I’m so grateful to have had amazing teachers in schools, gurus like Birju Maharaj ji and fabulous mentors like Saroj ji, to guide me through it all. Wishing you and all the teachers, #HappyTeachersDay!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.