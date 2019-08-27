MUMBAI—Randeep Hooda recently shared his new look from “Rat on a Highway” on his social media accounts. He is currently shooting for the film in Scotland.
“Rat on a Highway” is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, wherein Hooda plays an advertising professional who cannot remember the last 48 hours of his life.
The film is directed by Vivek Chouhan and produced by Mohaan Nadaar of The Production Headquarters Ltd., UK.
