MUMBAI—Ananya Panday, who aced the signature step at the recent launch of “The Jawaani song” of her upcoming film, “Student Of The Year 2,” charmed the audience with her groovy steps. The young starlet, a huge fan of Hindi cinema herself, knows the hook-up step for any and every Hindi song!
Even before her debut, Panday has already become known for her outspoken and bubbly personality and classy sense of fashion with a trail of breezy silhouettes.
After grabbing attention with her remarkable entry at the trailer launch, she made a style statement at the song launch as well.
Panday also happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India, which puts her on the map of famous celebrities down decades. And even before her first release, the actress has been signed opposite Kartik Aaryan for the remake of the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”
