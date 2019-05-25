MUMBAI—“Chehre” is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of successful cinematic ventures such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,” “Satyamev Jayate” and the recent blockbuster “Total Dhamaal.”
The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.
“Chehre” releases Feb. 21, 2020. This is what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about the film, along with a picture.
“ज़मीन , आसमान , उजाले , अंधेरे , ज़िंदा रहेंगे ;
जिस्म चले जाएँगे लेकिन चेहरे ज़िंदा रहेंगे ~ rumi jafry”
