MUMBAI—Shraddha Kapoor underwent hard training, despite her hectic schedule and juggling between other shoots, to gear up for the role of a cop that she plays in “Saaho.”
Her fitness trailer Maahek Nair revealed, “It was an extremely hectic schedule because during the phase of “Saaho” there were a couple of days wherein there were morning and nights shoots, but she devoted time every day where she should work out. We were based at Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad, and she used to devote minimum 45 to 50 minutes every day for her workout. She mostly trained in a lot of movements with regards to cross-fit. She trained a lot on mobility, a lot of drills and skills of mobility, stability and at the same time we worked on flexibility as well.”
Revealing the sleepless nights and challenges Kapoor went through, Nair added, “It was difficult because they used to finish shoot very late and even then she would still make a point to message me early in the morning. She would sleep less, but she would still come and do her workouts and then get ready for the shoot. In the shoot as well, she used to maintain her diet really clean. She used to see that all her meals were pre-planned. So we used to decide a day before what meals we have to give her and according to the time, she would have it. That’s how she kept herself in the best shape.”
This certainly is testament to the fact that Shraddha Kapoor works extremely hard for the way she looks. This year is going to be a treat for Kapoor’s fans as she has two releases lined up – “Saaho” and Nitesh Tiwari’s “Chhichhore,” and both have her looking totally different.
