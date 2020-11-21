MUMBAI—Sumeet Vyas is ready with his portrayal of Yudhveer Singh in ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s “Dark7White.” Seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the series, Vyas was a little skeptical about his look when he took up the project. After all, this is the very first time he will be seen with a full-grown beard and long hair.
But he has nothing to worry about, as fans are already impressed by his look. And the excitement and anticipation ahead of the show speaks for itself, as “Dark7White” is the second-most anticipated Indian Movie/Show on IMDb with 13.8 percent page views.
Speaking about his look, Vyas quipped, “I was running away from the look as I’ve never kept long hair or a full-grown beard till date. Our director, Satwik Mohanty, was very keen on it, though. I was trying to convince him that not to do it because it will be very difficult for me to maintain. He told me that if I put on a wig along with a fake moustache and beard, it might not look convincing. I was like okay, I will go in with your conviction, and I am glad that I did that, because it’s a very interesting look and had to come out naturally.”
Set to stream Nov. 24, “Dark 7 White” is a youth-oriented political murder mystery narrated in a quirky way and laced with dark humor. It is a story about seven friends having high-profile jobs, with the narrative shedding light on how their situation was not the same in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is how one of these seven characters uses the other six for his advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.