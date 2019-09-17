MUMBAI — Internet sensation Ranu Mondal’s debut track with co-singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya, “Teri Meri Kahani,” from the film, “Happy, Hardy and Heer,” was recently launched on YouTube. Immediately after its release, the song became an instant hit and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. The song has been written by Shabbir Ahmed.
In a fascinating déjà vu, the Reshammiya-composed Ahmed-written “Teri Meri Meri Teri Prem Kahani Hai Mushkil” from “Bodyguard” was the most downloaded song of 2011.
Crossing five million views within 24 hours of launch, the track has been trending at number one. The makers have released five other songs from the film —“Heeriye,” “Cutie Pie,” “Heer Tu Meri,” “Ishqbaaziyaan” and “Looteri,” which have been appreciated too. The music is on Tips.
Co-produced from his own story by Reshammiya himself, the film also stars him in the lead in a dual role. Raka directs the film with Sonia Mann as the female lead.
Watch the song here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.