MUMBAI—Bishnu Shrestha is an army officer who fought against 40 armed hijackers on a running train (Maurya Express) Sep. 2, 2010. He fought single-handedly against the hijackers, overpowered them and saved the passengers, and was also given a bravery award for this.
Composer-actor-singer-writer and filmmaker Himesh Reshammiya has bought the rights to his biopic and is finalizing the actor who will play Shrestha. The other cast and credits will be finalized soon. The research and screenplay of the biopic is by veteran journalist Praful Shah.
Reshammiya will be announcing four other films as an actor by next month, which will include the sequel of his hit film “The Xposé” and will be titled “The Xposé Returns” (!). The hot composer of the last decade who was in demand in all his avatars as composer-singer-actor until a few years ago last composed for “Genius” (2018).
