MUMBAI — His “Happy Hardy and Heer” with him in a dual role as actor, and also singer-composer, went unsung last month. As always, Himesh Reshammiya in unfazed, and is going full steam into making a sequel of his “The Xpose” and also a new television show.
But his prime work now is “Namastey Rome,” in which he is actor, singer and composer again. The romance is directed by Rajesh Sethi, who had last directed a TV series in 2009 and had been assistant to Yash Chopra. Pamela Chopra, wife of the late filmmaker, has complimented Sethi on his work and blessed him, stating. “Only a disciple of my husband could have thought of making a film like this.”
More importantly, Reshammiya is reuniting with Javed Akhtar after “Namastey London” (2007) in this film and has mentioned that “every word of the writer is a gem,”
Akhtar, in turn, has stated that he never listens to his own work after the recording is over, but he did so here and was pleasantly surprised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.