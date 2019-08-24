MUMBAI—“Superstar Singer,” Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show, has already made its place in the heart of Indian audiences in its debut season. In the weekend episode, Ranu Mandol, the latest social media sensation, will come on the show to meet the kids and judges.
On the show, composer and judge Himesh Reshammiya shared his excitement of meeting Mandol, and after listening to her live, offered her a song in his upcoming movie “Happy Hardy And Heer,” starring Sonia Mann and him.
Mandol was recently spotted at Kolkata Railway Station singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song “Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma,” and the video went viral. She became a social media sensation overnight. When she came on the sets, she sang the same song and left several in tears.
Said Reshammiya, “Salman-bhai’s father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him or her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow. Today, I met Ranu-ji, and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing, and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has God’s gift that needs to be shared with the world, and by singing in my movie, I think I will help her voice reach everyone.”
Reshammiya also learned the tune on the sets live, and she recorded the track titled “Teri Meri Kahani.” “This song is very close to my heart and will be released soon with a video,” said Reshammiya. “The songs released until now, ‘Heeriye,’ ‘Cutie Pie,’ ‘Heer Tu Meri,’ ‘Ishq Baaziyaan’ and ‘Looteri’ have been received very well and the makers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and choreographer-turned-director Raka plan to release all the songs from the film first and then the trailer will be launched.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.