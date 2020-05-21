MUMBAI — As India’s longest-running non-fiction franchise, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” completes 25 years, Zee TV celebrates the power of music in uplifting everyone from the gloom of this pandemic through an industry-first initiative—“Ek Desh Ek Raag.”
It will start May 23 with a 25-hour Music Marathon across the Facebook pages of 11 ZEE channels. The 25-year milestone will then culminate in a grand concert on May 24 in 10 national languages across 19 ZEE channels with artistes singing from the confines of their homes.
But that’s not all. A special anthem saluting the relentless and unflinching spirit of the frontline workers is also being created as a special act that will be performed at the initiative. The evocative song will be sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali alongside other prominent artistes who have been the faces of “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” across Zee Network channels including Hindi, Bangla, Tamil and other regional clusters.
Playback singers including Swetha Mohan and Mithun Jayaraj from Zee Malayalam, Hema Chandra from Zee Telugu, Srinivas from Zee Tamil and artistes like Rajesh Krishnan from Zee Kannada, Juilee Joglekar and Rohit Raut from Zee Marathi, Manmath Mishra from Zee Sarthak and Tripti Shakya and Rajesh Pandey from Big Ganga will also be an integral part of the specially curated, inspirational anthem titled “Hum Honge Kamiyaab.” Through the song, the artistes will not only pay a tribute to the COVID warriors, but also try and uplift the mood of the audience and motivate them to stay strong in this fight against the pandemic.
Talking about the track, Reshammiya mentioned, ““Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” has been the most definitive singing reality franchise in India and I am honored to be performing during the concert to mark 25 years of this much revered platform. I can’t wait to perform for all the music lovers across India and cheer them up during these testing times. To be able to lend my voice to such a soul-stirring track is really a huge privilege for me and I am sure it will go on to touch many hearts. I will be singing with Javed Ali and Udit-ji and I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction towards the song.”
Ali added, “At a time when the world is grappling with a seeming insurmountable challenge, I am proud to partner with industry stalwarts like Himesh Reshammiya and Udit-ji to present an anthem that acknowledges the efforts of those who have put their lives at risk to beat the pandemic. I am sure the whole country will sing along and salute the heroes through this emotional and inspirational track.”
