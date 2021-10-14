MUMBAI — Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair of Friday Storytellers, “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” takes viewers back in time to witness the making of the fearless Himmat Singh.
Yes, Himmat Singh is back!
After a hugely successful run of the espionage thriller, “Special Ops,” Disney+ Hotstar and award-winning creator Neeraj Pandey of Friday Storytellers have joined forces once again to expand the Special Ops universe with a gripping back-story of the intrepid R&AW agent, Himmat Singh. The first season left the audiences enthralled about him and his tenacity to take extreme steps to resolve any mission.
The teaser release of “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” takes viewers back to when it all began for the R&AW agent. Kay Kay Menon reprises his role of Singh as the new story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Singh and how he uses his wit and intelligence for a high-impact operation. Joining the action packed series are Aftab Shivdasani, Aadil Khan, Aishwarya Sushmita and Maria Ryaboshapka along with Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, K.P. Mukherjee and others.
Talking about the all-new universe, director Pandey said, “We have always envisioned “Special Ops” as a multi-layered franchise, which would be leveraged on characters, scale and format innovation. We’re excited to expand this universe with “Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story” on Disney+ Hotstar before the second season.”
Producer Shital Bhatia added, “Keeping up with the scale and high-production aesthetics was extremely challenging during the lockdown, we hope the audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved making it.”
