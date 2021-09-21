MUMBAI — Hina Khan and Angad Bedi are scorching it up: and how! The two are soaring temperatures in some very stylish avatars for their upcoming single “Main Bhi Barbaad,” scheduled to release Sept. 23.
The latest behind-the-scenes pictures released from the song reveal the duo sporting ensembles in black with shades of green, imparting a sense of danger and darkness, yet having a really sexy look. Bedi sports some snazzy tattoos all over his arms and body, and Khan, known for her demure looks in her TV shows, does a complete turnaround with her Western looks accentuated by a stylish nose-ring.
Suffice to say that fans of both the stars haven’t seen them in such looks and are now itching to see most of them in the upcoming single. Stay tuned to watch their story unfold on Saregama’s YouTube Channel and all leading music OTT platforms.
