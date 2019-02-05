MUMBAI— Jitendra Singh Pardesi, superintendent of Gardens, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), organized a three-day flower exhibition at Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, mayor of Mumbai, and Ajoy Mehta, Commissioner. Popular Hindi and Marathi film actor Sayaji Shinde came specially to attend the exhibition.
The exhibition also has several species of flowering plants, fruit-bearing trees, medicinal shrubs, ornamental shrubs, Bonsai, exotic vegetables, and spice shrubs. The highlights were musical instruments and a ‘charkha’ (spinning-wheel) made from flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.