MUMBAI — Business might be in limbo from mid-March, but if 2020’s first quarter is a terrible one, as much blame can be put on filmmakers who did not deliver.
Perhaps after ages has come a first quarter where just one film—you read that right, ONE film!—shook the box-office: “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
Ramesh Sippy’s “Shimla Mirchi” coincidentally released Jan. 3, the same date when his “Sholay” came out six years ago in a 3-D format. We did not expect much from the former, but both were super disasters. “Street Dancer 3-D,” “Bhoot—The Haunted Ship” and “Love Aaj Kal” were the biggest washouts, though “Malang,” “Thappad” and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” did nowhere as well as their hype suggested. “Baaghi 3”’s run was cut short, and “Angrezi Medium” escaped judgment as it barely got days to run.
This takes us straight back to 2010, a full decade ago, when the first three months were jinxed, with calamities like “Dulha Mil Gaya” and “Pyaar Impossible” starting the year. In March, “Atithi…Tum Kab Jaoge?” was a tepid success, while “Love Sex Aur Dhokha,” which introduced Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, also worked— on its small scale. And it took the end of April to deliver the year’s first true-blue hit, “Housefull.”
There was a long-held “traditional” belief that the first week of a New Year in particular and even the first three months of any year go dully because of factors like examinations. Most distributors are ruing the fact that in 2020, we will be missing a chunk of the pick-up from late March: the peak is until June when schools and colleges begin to reopen in most parts of the country.
However, due to a wide array of factors, this “dullness theory” of the first quarter and the jinx of January has been nixed in recent times. The elimination of this misconception began with “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” way back in 2000, released on Jan. 14, as the only blockbuster in the entire year! And nothing else worked in the first three months.
In 2011, the first quarter was again disappointing, with “Tanu Weds Manu” as a sleeper hit. “No One Killed Jessica” did moderately well, while “Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji” did fair business. “Patiala House” and “7 Khoon Maaf” were the major calamities and most other films were nondescript.
By contrast, Q1 2012 was decent, though it took January 26 to yield the first hit—“Agneepath.” In fact, one of the year’s biggest calamities, Abbas-Mustan’s “Players,” an official remake (!) of “The Italian Job,” collapsed on the first Friday itself. March 9 saw “Kahaani” (a super-hit in terms of Return on Investment), but otherwise, things were not really luminous, with “Agent Vinod” being the big dud.
“Race 2,” “Special 26” and the moderate success “Jolly LLB” rescued 2013—at the rate of one hit or success per month. The biggest calamity then was “Himmatwala.”
“Jai Ho!,” “Gunday” and “Queen” were the saviors between Jan. and Mar.2014, with “Queen” declared the biggest hit of the year in ROI. This year began calamitously however, with the 3D version of “Sholay” faring worse than a pricked balloon.
“Baby” led the 2015 Q1 list with “Badlapur” and “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” being strong if not-very-high-grossing positives—they did very well in terms of their production costs. But the negatives were very prominent this time—“Tevar,” “Shamitabh” and “Roy” were spectacular castastrophes.
A year later, two films coincidentally centering round planes and patriotism flew high—“Airlift” and “Neerja.” But “Wazir,” “Rocky Handsome” and “Fitoor” balanced this high in 2016.
In this phase that year, sequels or series were seemingly a complete no-no: we saw “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3,” “Ghayal Once Again,” “Tere Bin Laden—Dead Or Alive,” “Teraa Suroor” and “Jai GangaaJal” going nowhere. Even the rest of that year saw more flops among sequels, with “Housefull 3” emerging as the least successful in that franchise and just a tepid success.
However, the first quarter of 2017, despite debacles like “OK Jaanu,” “Rangoon” and “Phillauri,” was strong. Two films that did well at the box-office but reportedly were budgeted too high vis-à-vis their returns were the Republic Day competitors “Kaabil” and “Raees.” Later, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” was big, “Jolly LLB 2” did well too, and “Commando 2” and “Naam Shabana,” a spin-off from “Baby,” fared decently,
Thus, we had four ad itions to the 100 crore club in three months itself— “Kaabil,” “Raees,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and “Jolly LLB 2.”
2018, initially, followed the 2012, 2016 and 2017 template, as it had to wait until Republic Day for a smash beginning with “Padmaavat.” “Pad-Man” followed a fortnight later and fared decently, but the quarter picked up steam with “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Hichki,” “Raid” and “Baaghi 2.”
“Padmaavat” became the first non-Aamir Khan-Salman Khan movie to zoom past 300 crore, a record in itself, and “Pad-Man” the first Akshay Kumar film since “Airlift” to stop shot of 100 crore! And no one seriously expected “Sonu…” and “Baaghi 2” to do even half the business they did, or “Hichki” to even be a (in trade parameters) a hit!
And what makes the dismal faring of 2020 stand out even more is also the great audience resonance we saw last year in 2019 with “URI: The Surgical Strike,” “Badla” (these two were super-hits), “Gully Boy,” “Total Dhamaal” and “Kesari.” But for “Badla,” the remaining film crossed a 100 crore in India, indicating yet again, if needed, that collections were one thing, and box-office status (success, hot or super-hit), also based on profit percentage, was altogether something else.
Bad years have been an off-and-on phenomenon as well in Hindi cinema. In 1984, we had only one super-hit in the entire year—“Aaj Ki Awaz” with a few other hits and successes. 1996 repeated this with “Raja Hindustani,” besides less than a handful of hits. We have already mentioned 2000 and “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.” 2002 had only one blockbuster in “Raaz,” though “Devdas” was a super-hit overseas, and a few films did well, like “Humraaz.” And 2009 had only “3 Idiots,” while “Wanted,” “Love Aaj Kal,” “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and “New York” just did well.
Let us hope that the next quarter sees Hindi cinema zoom and the year sees this phase as something insignificant in the bigger picture.
