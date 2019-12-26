MUMBAI — Now that “Dabangg 3” is a certified hit and has crossed the magic figure of 100 crore (its financial strategies have made it more successful than if it had been a normal Khan release) , the next occasion for celebration is Salman Khan’s birthday on Dec. 27th—no less than a festival for all his fans. This time, Khan will be in Mumbai instead of at his Panvel farm, and his fans are gonna go crazy! He is celebrating his 54th birthday and 9 is his lucky number.
On his birthday, every year, many fans send their regards and birthday wishes. And Mumbai’s ‘Bollywood’-themed restobar, Hitchki, is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate this occasion in a unique style.
So what’s better than having the very dishy Khan literally on your table? Indulge yourself in dishes like Chulbul Pandey, Kamal Karte Ho Pande Ji, Hum Aapke Hai Corn, Tiger Jhinga Hai, Oonchi Hai Building, Andas Apna Apna, Gadbad Bhaijaan, Ek Baar Maine Chicken Crispy Kar Di, Being Hunan, Mere Tandoori Momo Aayenge, Kadak Chai Ki Pyali Ho, Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Hum Saath Saath Hai and many more!.
Says Arjun Raj Kher, brand head, “Salman Khan is not just a loved film star but a well-known foodie. With our passion for everything Bollywood and nostalgia, dishes inspired by his personality are the perfect toast to him. We are sure that his fans will enjoy celebrating with him in the most unique manner.”
“Our chefs have put in great efforts to perfect these dishes that have been received with great love. Come to Hitchki and party with your favorite film star in the company of other fans,” says Kher.Along with Khan’s birthday, Hitchki has also curated a special Bollywood-inspired festive menu from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1with two big-ticket parties – Christmas Jingle Party on Christmas Eve and Bollywood Decade Party for New Year’s Eve.
