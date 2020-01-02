NEW DELHI – Hollywood star Gerard Butler started the new decade with an Indian adventure. The “P.S. I Love You” star rang in the New Year soaking in the vibrancy of Indian culture in Rishikesh.
Butler took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself doing the Surya Namaskar at the Himalayan hills of Rishikesh. The image gives the impression that the actor is holding the sun in his hands.
“Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas,” he wrote along with the image.
Fitness enthusiast Yash Birla also shared some moments from his meeting with the Hollywood star, credited for movies like “300,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Hidden World,” and the thriller trilogy, “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen” and “Angel Has Fallen.”
“Rishikesh is rising... London has not fallen... 300 percent ... a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler,” Birla wrote.
The images posted by Birla show him posing with Butler, who is seen wearing a T-shirt, baggy pants and a scarf. The river Ganges can be seen in the background. It is believed that Butler was accompanied by his girlfriend, Morgan Brown.
Last month, Butler also joined Buddhist worshippers for a festive service by Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama, in Karnataka.
In one image, the actor is donning a tilak on his forehead as he poses for pictures with devotees and pilgrims.
This is not Butler’s first trip to India. He escaped getting attention during his trip to Jaipur a few years ago. In 2009, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan organized a bash for the Hollywood star in Mumbai.
