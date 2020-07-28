MUMBAI — Netflix is set to drop its latest film “Raat Akeli Hai,” directed by Honey Trehan. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and is a murder mystery.
Siddiqui and Apte are reuniting once again and this time for a murder mystery. Unlike his grey character in “Sacred Games,” he will portray Jatil Yadav, a policeman who will investigate a high-profile murder of a powerful man in a small town. Apte plays Radha, who is the “new” wife of the deceased.
“Raat Akeli Hai” (the title derived from a chartbuster from another classic thriller, “Jewel Thief” released in 1967) is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and marks the directorial debut of Honey Trehan. Trehan was associated with “Omkara,” “Maqbool” and “Kaminey.” He was the creative producer of “Talvar” and has produced “A Death in the Gunj.”
“Raat Akeli Hai” also stars Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Aditya Srivastava and Tigmanshu Dhulia.
