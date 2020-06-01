MUMBAI — The Maharashtra government has laid down fairly stringent guidelines for shootings to resume. In general, film and television producers have welcomed the move as the country enters the fifth phase of lockdown June 1 and Unlock 1 as well on the same say.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the permission for the resumption of film, television and streaming services shoots with stringent preconditions. The state government has issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures, titled “Guiding Principles to Restart Entertainment Industry in Maharashtra,” until further notice.
Firstly, producers who wish to conduct shoots in the city will have to seek permission from the managing director of the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation (Film City). Schedule across other cities or districts in Maharashtra will need permission from the collectors of those district.
The on-set SOPs are a combination of the guidelines that had been proposed by the Producers’ Guild and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). An important regulation is that the state government has recommended an on-set crew of a third of the original strength. The presence of an ambulance, a doctor and a nurse will be compulsory on every set, along with the monitoring of the body temperature.
A significant ruling is that children below the age of 10 and adults over the age of 65 will not be permitted to participate in the shooting.
The decision brought relief to the industry that has been reeling under the shutdown that was implemented on March 19. Sanjay Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Prabhu Dheva’s “Radhe” and Boney Kapoor’s “Maidaan” will be the earliest films to be able to resume their shoots, as their schedules had been interrupted.
In a media statement, J.D. Majethia, chairman, television & web, Indian Film & Television Producers’ Council, thanked the CM on behalf of the industry, saying, “He has accelerated the process to restart the entertainment industry. Now, it is our turn to be responsible and not disappoint our government.”
And though even cinema halls are expected to open later this month, most exhibitors and distributors are not sure of the footfalls even for big films. “After everything settles, it will take people a month or two more to be confident about venturing into the theatres,” feels a distributor who would like to remain anonymous because of this view.
Movie-halls are planning their own protocols like staggered seating, online booking, online payment for food and more, but it remains to be seen if film buffs can take the dare and plunge into movie-watching so soon.
