MUMBAI— Salman Khan will launch Nutan’s granddaughter, Pranutan Bahl, in Salman Khan Films’ next opposite Zaheer Iqbal, another of his new protégés. Directed by Nitin R. Kakkar, the film goes on floors this month and is being produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. It will be a love story set in Kashmir.
Pranutan is the daughter of Mohnish Bahl, the legendary Nutan’s only son, and his wife actress Ektaa, and bears a fleeting resemblance to her mother. Incidentally, Ektaa had an indifferent career before marriage, and her only super-hit was “Saajan” starring Salman Khan again, in which she had a cameo.
And who is Zaheer Iqbal? Zaheer Ratansi aka Zaheer Iqbal is Khan’s childhood friend’s son, about whom he tweeted a few days ago. In a media statement, Khan said, “Zaheer is made for the movies. He is a fantastic actor and a born star.” Khan also shared a picture of Zaheer’s father, his childhood friend on Twitter. The actor wrote that he still owes him money (Rs. 2011!) and launching Zaheer is a payback of sorts!
Khan first saw Zaheer and spotted his talent at his sister’s wedding function during a stage performance. Impressed with his act, he decided right there that he would launch Zaheer in movies. Since then, he has been grooming the tall, strapping actor.
Nutan’s family tree in films
Shobhana Samarth (actress-producer)
- Mother of Nutan (actress-singer) who married Rajnish Bahl (director).Their son is Mohnish Bahl (actor) who married Ektaa (actress). Their daughter is Pranutan Bahl.
- Mother of Tanuja (actress) who married Shomu Mukerji (producer-director and son of S. Mukerji, the giant producer & studio owner). Their daughters are Kajol (actress) who married Ajay Devgn(actor-producer-director and son of stunt coordinator Veery Devgan) and Tanishaa (actress).
The Salman Khan-Bahl family connection:
Salman Khan made his lead debut in “Maine Pyar Kiya” (1989), which also reintroduced Mohnish Bahl as a villain. They later co-starred in “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...” (1994), “Hum Saath Saath Hain” (1999), “Sirf Tum” (1999), “Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye” (2000) “Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar” (2006) and in Khan’s home production “Jai Ho!” (2014). As said above, Ektaa appeared with Khan in “Saajan” (1991).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.