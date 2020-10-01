MUMBAI — A comedy featuring Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das with a powerful message, "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP Oct. 2.
When two engineering students and part-time con-men decide to rob a bank in the quaint town of Varanasi, a series of unfortunate events unfold. Hotstar Specials is set to unleash a laugh-riot, a satire that sheds light on the struggles of today’s youth and scams that have affected society, but with a pinch of salt and a truckload of humor.
Produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production studio from Saregama, the film has been directed by Ashish Shukla.
This is the story of Bony and Fundoo, who agree to rob a bank, since they are unable to find a job as they have not been able to secure a passing grade. This failure coupled with insults from the principal of their college makes the boys see a bleak future and more importantly a loss of their reputation among their peers. They see a ray of hope in whacked out old man fondly called Bakchod Baba, who has devised a master-plan to rob a bank in their campus. But this goes totally awry as they realize that the bank has already been robbed but they have been arrested for it. In an attempt to clear their name, they fight off assassins, seasoned robbers, elite politicians and religious gurus, all the while unraveling a larger scam.
As an unfortunate series of comedic events unfold, Bony and Fundoo soon find themselves in the centre of an investigation headed by female cop Bobby Tiwari. They must now work towards clearing their name and getting out of a scam that impacts their lives.
Actor Mishra said, “A satire at its core, "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is a humorous take on the perils of unemployment and also touches upon issues faced by the youth today. The most intriguing part of this movie is my character of Bakchod Baba. He is one of the most exceptional characters that I’ve played – the way he talks and his mannerisms are all too real. People are guaranteed a good laugh!”
Dancer and actor Juyal added, “It’s a funny movie that revolves around two students and con-men who are trying to make easy money but end up finding themselves in a situation that unravels political scams. Even though the movie is addressing a serious issue, there is not a single dull moment. Every character is out-of-this-world, yet fits into this story wonderfully well.”
Kapoor stated, “Doing movies is always fun, especially one that holds a mirror to today’s societal issues, but in a way that makes you want to laugh out loud. In "Bahut Hua Sammaan," people will see me in a new avatar of an assassin. It's not every day that you get a chance to play a role that is so different from something you’ve done before."
