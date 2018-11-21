MUMBAI—After interesting schedules in London, Rajasthan and Mumbai, the team of Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull 4” has wrapped up its film shoot. The cast and crew of the film came together for a happy picture after the wrap.
One of the most popular comedy franchises, “Housefull 4” (the only comic franchise that has been named simply and numerically, “Housefull” (2010) – there was no franchise planned at this time, “Housefull 2” (2012) and “Housefull 3” (2016), has been creating immense anticipation in the audience ever since announcement.
The fourth installment, which is based on reincarnation, will need extensive post-production and VFX, and its planned release is almost a year away, on Diwali 2019.
Announcing the wrap of the film with a picture, Akshay Kumar shared on social media, “While we have called it a ‘wrap’ for #Housefull4, fun never ends..See you all in 2019! @Riteishd @kritisanon @kriti_official @thedeol @hegdepooja @RanaDaggubati @ChunkyThePanday @farhad_samji #SajidNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala”
The film has an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Boman Irani, and Rana Daggubati and is directed by Farhad Samji with music by Sohail Sen.
Before the #MeToo imbroglio, Nana Patekar was cast in the role now done by Dagubatti, while Sajid Khan was directing the film co-written by Farhad Samji with his brother Sajid Samji as Farhad-Sajid. The duo had directed “Housefull 3.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.