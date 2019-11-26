MUMBAI — It promises a full house besides the “Housefull” boards. The biggest film to come from Sajid Nadiadwala now will not be “Kick 2” but “Housefull 5.” Nadiadwala plans to have actors from all previous four films in a grander set-up and has alredy conceived the idea.
Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday are obviously constants. But the film will also have John Abraham, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Abhishek Bachchan as well, besides the male and female cast of “Housefull 4.”
Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez will also be in, and it remains to be seen if the three heroines of “Housefull 4” will be there along with Zareen Khan, Shazahn Padamsee, Asin, Nargis Fakhri and Lisa Haydon. Also uncertain are the inclusions of veterans Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff.
Nadiadwala and his wife Warda hosted a house party for the “Housefull” people Nov. 25, which was attended by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Chunky Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Farhad Samji and Pooja Hegde.
Kumar later shared a group picture on social media and teased his fans, saying he doesn’t know if “Housefull 5” is being planned. His Instagram post read, “Last night was a #HouseFull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know.”
The actors will be approached for block dates once the script is locked.
