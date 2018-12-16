MUMBAI—This weekend on “Indian Idol 10” was amazing, energetic and star-studded with the performances of the top six contestants and star cast of “Simmba” gracing the stage for the show’s semi-finale. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and director Rohit Shetty set the stage ablaze with their entry and presence.
Vibhor Parashar gave a power-packed performance on “Lungi Dance,” after which Singh reminisced about meeting his wife Deepika Padukone on sets. Singh said, “I really loved Vibhor’s performance, and his selection of songs for the performance is amazing. This song reminded me of the time when I visited the sets of Rohit-sir’s ‘Chennai Express’ to meet Deepika there.”
Shetty then pulled Singh’s leg and said, “I have played a major role in Deepika’s and Ranveer’s marriage actually by letting them meet on my sets!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.