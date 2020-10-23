MUMBAI — Did you know how much veteran actor Mita Vashisht had to rely on her inner strength and emotional resources to bring out the sadness of her character while shooting for “Kasaai?”
The acclaimed actress found herself penetrating the depths of her feelings to emote seamlessly what Gulabi, her character, had to offer to the story. With a time budget to finish the filming in 13 days, multiple scenes had to be shot in a day. This led Vashist to resource her emotions to a maximum to do the role of a mother yearning and fighting for justice of her son.
“When you see the film, you will realize what a phenomenal feat it is to shoot the film in 13 days. However, what it meant for me is that I had to knock off really powerful scenes that had to be subtly emoted at the same time, sometimes three scenes in a day back-to-back. I had to thus rely on some strange inner strength and emotional resources to bring out the whole inner crying of the character I play.”
Written by Charan Singh Pathik, “Kasaai” is based on real incidents that still occur in rural India. A gruesome murder takes place during the all-important village elections, but dirty politics leads to the cover up of the startling crime. When a mother refuses to bow down to pressure and relentlessly fights for justice, the whole façade begins to tumble. The hypocrisy of honor and importance of morals are explored in this film.
ShemarooMe Box-Office presents the film releasing Oct. 23, directed by Ganesh S. Shrotriya and starring Raman Atre and Ashok Banthia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.