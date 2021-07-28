MUMBAI — “Ram Lakhan” was one of the biggest super-hits in the box-office-wise bumper year 1989. It did better business than “Tridev” and “Chandni” and was the Numero Uno b-o. grosser of the year until the penultimate week, when “Maine Pyar Kiya” outclassed it (well into 1990).
And losing out to “MPK,” as the latter film is fondly called, was understandable as it became the biggest hit of that entire decade, outclassing even the 1985 “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” that had ruled until then!
Films are conceived in interesting ways, and “Ram Lakhan” was no different. Salim-Javed, for example, would conceive films largely from old Hindi masterpieces. And here, filmmaker-co-writer Subhash Ghai, with his trusted writer Ram Kelkar (who had himself reworked his own 1972 hit “Beimaan” as “Ilzaam”), wrote the film from the basic idea of a Salim Khan movie that was a flop in 1988!
Yes, the film in question was “Falak” directed by K. Sashilaal Nair, featuring Jackie Shroff, who also was Ram in Ghai’s film! Raakhee Gulzar also played the widowed mother in both films. The story was of two brothers who avenge their father’s murder, and Ghai tweaked the characters of the two brothers and the father and brought in a commercial flavor to the tale.
As reported by ABP Live in Hindi, Ghai had watched the earlier film at its premiere and had asked Salim Khan if he could remake the film with his own vision as he had found that the concept was excellent but the treatment was a bit dull. Khan had no objection.
Both the films had the elder brother as a cop (Shroff). However, while Shekhar Kapur as the younger brother in “Falak” was an advocate, Anil Kapoor, in the latter film, was a young and lazy ne’er-do-well who soon becomes an unscrupulous cop. Anupam Kher was also common to the cast of both films.
While the music of “Falak” did not do well at all, the songs of “Ram Lakhan” were chartbusters and the music won the HMV (as Saregama was then called) Quadruple Platinum Disc, that is, it went four times Platinum in sales. Mohammed Aziz was the main singer in both the films, and Amit Kumar was also in common.
And a fascinating trivia was that THE Salman Khan, no less, Salim Khan’s son, was an assistant director on “Falak!” 20 years after “Ram Lakhan,” Salman was to play the lead in Ghai’s flop “Yuvvraaj” also starring Anil Kapoor. And let us not forget that Salman broke through with the aforementioned “Maine Pyar Kiya!”
And which was that other well-known case of a blockbuster that was a remake of a non-performer? It was Salman Khan’s “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...” (the biggest hit of the entire 1990s) that was remade from the 1982 flop “Nadiya Ke Paar,” both being films made by Rajshri Productions!
