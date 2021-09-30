MUMBAI — Filmmaking and editing genius Hrishikesh Mukherjee, also a writer and producer, was born Sept. 30, 1922. The late Dadasaheb Phalke laureate and Padma Vibhushan’s centenary year commences today.
A man who directed over 40 films between 1957’s “Musafir” and 1996’s “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate” and also edited movies like “Madhumati,” the Malayalam masterpiece “Chemmeen” and “Coolie” among many others. Hrishi-da (as he was affectionately known) also produced several films with his partner N.C. Sippy, among them “Aashirwad,” “Anand,” “Guddi,” “Bawarchi,” “Chupke Chupke,” “Mili,” “Gol Maal” and “Khusboorat.”
His “outside” triumphs also included “Anuradha,” “Anari,” “Asli Naqli,” “Anupama,” “Pyar Ka Sapna,” “Satyakam” (which he considers his finest film), “Buddha Mil Gaya,” “Abhimaan,” “Namak Haram” and “Alaap.” Most of these films will hits and successes, but if not, were critically acclaimed.
Here are some lesser-known facts about the genius:
- His sea-facing bungalow, “Anupama” was named after one of his favorite films. Hrishi-da had told me that the story had actually happened to an uncle of his, who ill-treated his daughter because her mother had died during her birth.
- A tree stood in the middle of the bungalow, well-protected. Hrishi-da told me that in Bengal, trees were considered God and there was no question of felling it to build his house.
- Sitting on his bed when we first met in a shabby T-shirt and shorts with one huge dog next to him and three others in the room, he beckoned me with the line, “Come, come. In this house we say there are five dogs, including me!”
- When we next met, his bungalow had been replaced by a multi-floor apartment. He told me of his plans to make a film on a dressing-table, a subject written by his composer, Salil Chowdhury, but did not feel finance would easily come in for an offbeat subject like that.
- His ex-assistant for over 7 years, Nitin Mukesh, the legendary Mukesh’s son, considered him like a second father. He started assisting him in 1970, and “Anand” and “Guddi” were both launched on the same day at opposite sets at Mumbai’s now-defunct Mohan Studios.
- Shashi Kapoor was being considered for “Anand.” Hrishi-da had also discussed the story with Dharmendra, but a peak-time Rajesh Khanna approached Hrishi-da and offered to work for free. Hrishi-da then gave him the Mumbai territory rights.
- However, Hrishi-da never stood for nonsense from anyone. When Khanna once reported late, he reprimanded him and told him he could scrap the film or make it with someone else.
- Hrishi-da would enact scenes, including for the heroines acting coy, and even “cry” to show his actors!
- Amitabh Bachchan shot three reels of “Guddi” before Hrishi-da decided to replace him with Bengali actor Samit Bhanja. When Bachchan pleaded that his career would be finished before it began (“Anand” was his first hit), the filmmaker told him that one day, he would fall at his feet in gratitude, as the film belonged to Jaya Bhaduri (later Mrs. Bachchan) and Dharmendra!
- Gulzar once told Nitin that it was very easy to write dialogues for Hrishi-da, as the thought was always there within teh director. Hrishi-da would tell him all the dialogues in Bengali (Gulzar had mastered it) and all he had to do was translate into Hindi! Like Rajesh Khanna’s poignant birthday wish to Seema in “Anand.”
- In “Guddi,” a song was replaced by one from “Madhumati” overnight as the film had an initially lukewarm reaction in the movie halls when released in Delhi.
- Nitin Mukesh was given four lines to sing in “Guddi” that were composed by Vasant Desai.
- “Guddi” was based on a short story by Gulzar. Dharmendra says that it was inspired by filmmaker H.S. “Mere Mehboob” Rawail’s daughter, who was a crazy fan of his. Rawail and Gulzar had worked together then in “Sunghursh” and “Mehboob Ki Mehndi.”
- As a person, Hrishi-da was very frugal. He had the same small car all along, and even traveled second-class by train instead of taking flights. He would say that one should always be prepared for times when he did not have luxuries.
- The frugal spending extended to films with the final costs being as low as 25 percent of the planned budgets! Dharmendra remembers that Amitabh Bachchan and he had to wear old clothes in “Chupke Chupke.”
- However, for one scene, Dharmendra was given a driver’s uniform. Bachchan and he were perplexed, and when they were discussing this, Hrishi-da overheard them and said, “If you had a story sense, you would be filmmakers, not playing heroes in films!”
- He always cast top stars as middle-class normal people, and extracted their best. He regretted the fact that Bachchan was “reduced” to a “stuntman” after “Zanjeer” and cast him against the grain in both “Chupke Chupke” and “Alaap.”
- He made Lalita Powar, known for her evil turns, into the lovable Mrs. D’Sa in “Anari” and again got her to play a sympathetic role in “Anand.” He made Johnny Walker weep in the same film—Hrishi-da never cared for images.
- His film, “Buddha Mil Gaya” was a superb thriller, but thanks to his image, the audience did not expect it and it flopped. He also made “Sabse Bada Sukh,” which is said to be India’s first-ever in the sex-comedy genre.
- “Anand” was inspired by the Epicurean philosophy and his friendship with Raj Kapoor. In the early 1960s, Kapoor was once very ill and Hrishi-da was petrified about what would happen if he passed away. That is why the film was dedicated to Kapoor. For the same year, Kapoor won the Best Director award for “Mera Naam Joker” while Hrishi-da won as producer for Best Film.
- Kapoor had humongous respect for him too and would often bring his edited films (he was himself a master editor) to Hrishi-da with a request to go through and cut what he felt was not necessary! Hrishi-da also edited so many overshot films, irrespective of who had made the movei and its genre.
- Hrishi-da also dedicated “Anand” to the city of Bombay (as Mumbai was called then). He told me that he was “proud” that he never made a Bengali film and that Mumbai was his “karmabhoomi.”
- He told me that any director could make only 15 good films, after which his expertise faded. But “Satyakam” was his 16th film and he made so many perennials after that 1969 film!
- He also told me that he considered songs unrealistic and unnecessary, despite having studied some classical music. In the best traditions of the grounded filmmakers then, he respected his audience and would still have great situations for songs in his movies and gave us great scores from an assortment of composers, Shankar-Jaikishan down.
- He would look after his assistants very well and pay them on time, frequently hiking their fees. But if anyone made a mistake, he would call him or her an “assassin!”
- He did not like stars dealing with his assistants. But his incredible sense of humor and economy both combined to make Nitin Mukesh the on-screen song recordist in two songs from “Abhimaan.” He told him that only his hands would be seen, but the shots show him with a blank face, laughs the singer.
- When Dharmendra requested him to shoot his face from the best angle when Hrishi-da had already shot it from the opposite side, Hrishi-da took six more takes and then told his man to retain the first one! Dharmendra laughs and says that Hrishi-da always felt he looked good from any angle.
- Dharmendra remembers his last visit to Hrishi-da in hospital. “I could not bear to see him with all the tubes, including in his nose. He made a gesture as if he wanted to remove them and talk to me. The whole thing was too much and I soon left the room!”
- His editor, Das Dhaimade, was another genius. Nitin remembers that Dhaimade was the only one the director never shouted at, but would meekly take his suggestions despite being an ace editor.
- The director always incorporated good suggestions from anyone in his films, including his actors, but could never work without playing chess on sets! Incredibly, he would know what was going on even while concentrating on his game! He had a “pitthu” (assistant) who would play with him and Hrishi-da hated losing and would mock-shout at him when he did. But the man always got a role of a minute or so in every film of his!
