MUMBAI—“Education is the only solution of all problems,” says Super 30 founder Anand Kumar at the Cambridge University. Hrithik Roshan’s “Super 30” sees him slipping into the role of Anand Kumar. The real Kumar visited Cambridge University and gave a motivational speech in London. During the interactive session at Cambridge University, Kumar also showed the “Super 30” trailer to the audience.
Speaking at the UK-Asia Summit organized at Cambridge University, he said, “Education is the only way the world’s biggest problems could be successfully addressed to make it better and happier place.”
Kumar, who once dreamt of studying at Cambridge University but could not make it due to poverty, further added that this was an occasion that had overwhelmed him, as it had brought back old memories of his dreams. He said, “Today if I am here, it is only because of education. This film also talks about the power of education to usher in a silent revolution and bring about generational change. It is the best bet to beat poverty and help build an egalitarian society by giving the deserving their due and rewarding merit. I am confident that the film will become an inspiration for many from the underprivileged sections of society."
He said that the film is not just a biopic on a simple man like him, but broached a much larger issue. “In the end, the difference between the privileged and underprivileged is only of opportunity. If all get equal opportunity to quality education, India will move ahead faster,” he said, citing the examples of his students from modest backgrounds who are now working in US firms.
Kumar said that he was from Bihar, a state that was once known for its glorious tradition in the field of education with institutions like Nalanda University and Vikramshila, but later slipped at the bottom of the ladder on virtually all parameters of human index. “Education is the way forward to turn the tide, and efforts are on in that direction. If my initiative can work as an inspiration for some, it will make my life meaningful.”
Giving examples of several students who overcame adversities to script success stories by dint of their sheer passion to excel and hard work at Super 30, Kumar dwelt on the nearly two-decade journey of Super 30 and how the pangs of poverty made him start the initiative and the problems that he had to face along the way.
Talking about Roshan, Kumar said, “A lot of hard work has gone into the film. Director Vikas Bahl took care of the minutest of details to capture the essence, visiting remote villages to talk to the family members of students to get a feel of the real-life situation. He also visited Patna several times with his team.”
Kumar feels that Roshan has imbibed his soul in his character. “From capturing the movements of my hands to the reflection of pain and struggle in his eyes, I was in awe after watching Hrithik in the trailer. I believe Hrithik has played me with utmost perfection and sincerity. It felt like I was re-living my life on the screen.”
Feeling close to the real students after doing the film, Roshan recently wished Anand Kumar’s Super 30 students who passed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance examinations from his Twitter handle. He showed a keen interest in personally meeting with the batch and wishing them in person.
