MUMBAI—The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, “War,” was dropped by Yash Raj Films in a strategic move to break the Internet. The high-octane action entertainer has two of the biggest heroes of our generation – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff – pitted against each other in a massive showdown. The film will see the two superstars push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.
“War” has been shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities. The action heroes have raised the bar of action by mercilessly fighting each other on land, ocean, and air. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never-seen-before action spectacle.
The action design team consists of Paul Jennings (“The Dark Knight,” “San Andreas,” and “Game of Thrones”), Franz Spilhaus (“Safe House,” “Eye in the Sky”), Sea Young Oh (“Age of Ultron,” “Snowpiercer”) and Parvez Shaikh (“Tiger Zinda Hai,” “Kesari”) – all specialists in creating unique and breathtaking action stunts.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (Oct. 2). It also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Roshan. Written by Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Anand and Shridhar Raghavan, the film has music by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Kumaar.
Watch the film's trailer here.
