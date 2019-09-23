MUMBAI — Hailed as the two best dancers in Hindi cinema among lead players now, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff had to come together for one such item on screen, even if they play ruthless antagonists on screen in Yash Raj Films’ “War.” The two stars rehearsed for three weeks with each other to nail this “Holi” track that is sure to become a dance hit.
The song is named “Jai Jai Shivshankar,” the same as the 1974 “Aap Ki Kasam” chartbuster, but happily, the lyrics and music have nothing to do with the older song. Incidentally, the older film was the directorial debut of J. Om Prakash, also his producer, who is Roshan’s granddad.
Director Siddharth Anand said: “Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring these two as the best dancers of our country. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were also equally excited to see them dance together. This has been the biggest anticipation that automatically became a huge pressure for us to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem!”
He added: “Firstly, we had to get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together. Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hits to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a chartbuster instantly.”
“I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, but a responsibility. I think it’s the blessings of God and the blessings of all the fans of Hrithik and Tiger that we have been able to create this track. You have to hear it to understand it! The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal.”
He went on: “After we got the right track that had this kind of groove and beat that is so big, we couldn’t have shot it in any lesser way than we actually did. The song features over 500 dancers and was conceptualized by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.”
“War” is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Oct. 2. Vaani Kapoor is in the female lead.
