MUMBAI — Superstar Hrithik Roshan marks 20 years as his debut movie “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” turns 20 Jan. 14 and here’s a recap of all the success the actor has achieved over the years.
Three years later, Rohit from “Koi...Mil Gaya” was a challenging role, given that Roshan had to play a man who was mentally a kid. Emperor Akbar in “Jodhjaa Akbar,” a quadriplegic in “Guzaarish,” an aimless boy who becomes a soldier in “Lakshya,” a terrorist in “Mission Kashmir,” the romantic conman in “Dhoom:2,” Rohan Bhatnagar in “Kaabil” and Anand Kumar in “Super 30,” apart from his turn in and as “Krrish” have all seen the actor excel.
Agent Kabir from his most recent movie “War” is his latest accomplished turn. “War,” along with “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai,” “Koi…Mil Gaya” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” and “Dhoom:2” also smashed through box-office records.
From actresses like Rani Mukerji, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor to the new generation of actors like Tiger Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Roshan serves as an inspiration and a co-star on the wish-list.
From being crowned as the Entertainer of the Year to topping the list of Sexiest Asian Man in the world thrice in four years, Roshan has come a long way. He is also one of the few Indian actors to feature at Madame Tussaud’s in London. The superstar has also won awards the National Citizen’s Award and several popular awards.
In the third decade of his career, Roshan has been again approached by Dharma Productions and Karan Johar (after “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” 20 years ago) for the story of the real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao, who founded India’s external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (known as RAW) and how he became a success story in the world of international espionage. Meanwhile, in his 20th year (2019), Roshan starred in two successes “War” and “Super 30” in diametrically opposite roles and was one of the only three actors who had no flops and made the maximum moolah for the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.