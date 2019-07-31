MUMBAI—Ali Abbas Zafar’s debut film as a producer will be a love story set in Mumbai with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar.
Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor might come together again in a sequel to their 2017 comic caper “Mubarakan.” The film did reasonably well with the audience but could not recover its investment.
After “Mission Mangal,” Akshay Kumar and director Jagan Shakti will reunite for “Ikka,” the Hindi remake of A.R. Murugadoss’s blockbuster “Kaththi” that will see the actor in a dual role after years – his last such act was in “8x10 Tasveer” a decade back.
The Meghna Gulzar biopic on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw, which stars Vicky Kaushal, will now take off in 2021!
News is that another heroine will be signed alongside Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Inshallah” featuring Salman Khan – not surprising as most of Bhansali’s films have had triangular love stories.
Ayushmann Khurrana will reunite with his “Badhaai Ho” parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in Aanand L. Rai’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.” But they are not essaying his mother and father in the film.
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are both said to be under consideration for the “Bhool Bhulaiya” sequel featuring Kartik Aaryan.
Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will play the leads in “Indian 2,”directed by original film’s director Shankar and featuring its 1996 hero Kamal Haasan.
On the fifth anniversary of his directorial debut “Kick,” Sajid Nadiadwala has announced that the first draft of “Kick 2” is complete and the film will roll in 2020.
Recently, contemporary Udit Narayan revealed on a television show that Kumar Sanu cannot sleep alone!
In a reprise of Christmas 2007 when Aamir Khan’s “Taare Zameen Par” clashed with Akshay Kumar’s “Welcome” (both were hits), Christmas 2020 is booked for a clash between the former’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Kumar’s “Bachchan Pandey.”
Hrithik Roshan, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan are likely to star in Aanand L. Rai’s next.
In a straight upgrade, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma might have Jacqueline Fernandez as his co-star in his next film, “Kwatha,” in which he plays an Army officer.
