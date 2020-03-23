MUMBAI — The fandom of Hrithik Roshan sees no limits. Everyone, from the industry to other walks of life, is a huge fan of Roshan, and the most recent addition to this long list of celebrity admirers is Shahid Kapoor!
Shahd Kapoor recently undertook an ‘Ask Me’ chat with fans with a fun banter of questions and answers. When asked what he thinks about Hrithik Roshan, the actor shared, “Am a big fan.”
It is amazing how people from all walks of life seem to take inspiration from Roshan. Even a lot of actresses have had a crush on the actor for his countenance and perfect physique. At various occasion, when diverse sports persona were asked about their favorite actor or asked who was the one actor they want to see play their character in a biopic, they have unanimously mentioned Roshan’s name, including, recently, Saurav Ganguly.
From Adam Gilchrist to Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and many more, Roshan has celebrity fans in multiples.
