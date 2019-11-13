MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan always goes that extra mile to get into every character he plays. While shooting for “Super 30,” in order to get into the mindset of a mathematician, Roshan had one of the walls in his vanity van redone and filled with mathematical equations.
The wall got made right at the beginning of the film and in any actor’s day-to-day routine, the van plays a vital role. And anyone who steps into Roshan’s vanity van takes note of his special wall.
The wall still remains the same as “Super 30” and means a lot to the actor. The movie received nationwide praises for its storyline. It also did well at the box-office and Roshan was also lavishly praised by the mathematician Anand Kumar, whose role he essayed with total authenticity. The wall too had a role to play in the veracity of the actor’s performance.
