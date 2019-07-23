MUMBAI—Hrithik Roshan has, over the years, emerged as Hindi cinema’s favorite dancing sensation and has inspired many youngsters to take up the art form. To connect with his fans, especially kids, Roshan today announced “Dance with Hrithik,” a Facebook Group, to encourage self-expression using various dance forms.
The Group has been facilitated by “Dance out of Poverty,” an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. Their social media handle shared a dance video featuring 30 young fans of Hrithik Roshan expressing their wish to shake a leg with the actor.
The video features kids requesting the superstar for a dance session by stating that, “Art is a form of education, and the less privileged can be empowered through it. We at ‘Dance out of Poverty’ follow this mantra, which is similar to what the class of ‘Super 30’ stands for. We provide free dance education and platforms to less fortunate yet deserving kids. Here is our class of dancing 30 expressing their wish to #DancewithHrithik.”
Roshan said, “When I was on my to reach here, I thought this would be a nice experience, but this is not nice, you guys were mind-blowing! Absolutely incredible and I am so inspired looking at all of you. I am really speechless and looking at you guys I feel that I have to learn more now. You guys truly made our day.”
Hrithik Roshan also danced with his fans in Mumbai, to his chartbusters from iconic films like “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” and others.
And just for the record, in India, “Super 30” has entered the 100 crore club.
