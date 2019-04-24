MUMBAI—Termed one of the most handsome men in the world, Hrithik Roshan has had his share of struggles, and the accounts of these have found themselves in a book by the international author, Ben Brooks. The book titled, “Stories for Boys Who Dare to be Different” has featured Roshan’s struggles among esteemed personalities like Beethoven, Barrack Obama and Frank Ocean among others.
The book discusses the actor’s journey, accounting the obstacles that he had to face growing up as a child. How Roshan hated talking because of the stammering, leading a life suffering from scoliosis (a curved spine) and how he overcame every one of them with rigor and determination is what the book aims to put across.
Expressing gratitude, Roshan shared a series of pictures on his Instagram, saying, “How I wish I could go back in time and show the 11-year-old me. Is this a little thing or really as big as it feels inside me? Perhaps the biggest recognition i’v ever received. .Thank you for this . .#search #sacrifice #perseverance #abstinence #forthegreatergood #nevergiveup #uncertaintyisgrowth #keepcreatingyourself #keepexploring.”
