MUMBAI — Hrithik Roshan’s story is being taught to 6th grade students under the chapter of self-confidence in the textbook, “Life and Values.” Roshan’s struggles with stammering is an inspirational saga in the book for schools of Tamil Nadu on value education.
This was revealed by a chance reader on the ‘Net, who tweeted. “Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. Who else can teach self-confidence better than him? Proud of you.”
Earlier, Roshan’s not letting his drawback pull him back had also been immortalized in international author Ben Brooks’ “Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different,” reports Mid-Day. He also had a curved spine, and how he overcame each and every issue with determination is also detailed.
