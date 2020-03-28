MUMBAI — Usually all performances at awards nights happen after a series of rehearsals, but Hrithik Roshan recently performed without much preparation.
We already know that the Zee Cine Awards 2020 performance is special as it marks Roshan’s two-decades run in the industry. It also takes us on a trip down memory lane as he will be dancing to some of his thoughtfully-selected iconic numbers.
But Roshan had to perform without any rehearsal for this performance. He took to his social media handle to reveal the information, sharing a snippet of his upcoming performance. He shared the post with the caption, “What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite. Feedback shall be highly appreciated. Love.”
The awards night had been cancelled for obvious reasons for the public, but Roshan had gone to the venue, performed and immediately departed.
As soon as the post went live, the comment section was filled with some heartwarming comments like “You don’t need any rehearsal, you are a natural” and “Performance without rehearsal on a big stage, you are unbelievable.” Looks like the star performer’s performance will be the star of the show.
