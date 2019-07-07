MUMBAI—After sending appreciation for teachers with his recent post wherein Hrithik Roshan expressed how teachers are “nation-builders,” the superstar shared another post on his handle to tell us all about his two teachers with the hashtag #MySuperTeacher.
Roshan stated how his two teachers were his maternal grandfather, Deda, and his speech therapist, Dr. Oza, who were an important part of his life. He paid a tribute to his teachers, also asking everyone to share their #MySuperTeacher through posts.
Roshan shared a trail of tweets to tell us about his super teacher and wrote, “Working on #Super30 had me thinking about the teachers who have been instrumental in making me who I am today. While a lot of names came to my mind, there are two who I call #MySuperTeacher.”
He went on, “#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr. Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer.”
“Guys, would love to know about your Super Teacher too! Share your stories with me using the hashtag #MySuperTeacher,” he urged everyone.
The previous day, the actor posted how the efforts and importance of the profession of teachers is not only the foundation of every individual’s future but also, as he said, they are the nation-builders and architects of the future of our society and the country in the truest sense. Roshan feels so much for the initiative that he scrolled through his galleries and shared some gems.
The actor will be seen essaying the character of a mathematician Anand Kumar in “Super 30.” He also has bonded both with students on- and off-screen, including those of Anand Kumar.
