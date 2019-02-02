MUMBAI—
Rohit Shetty has told Shreyas Talpade that he has cracked the story for “Golmaal 5” and will soon take a call on when he will make the film, whose earlier parts were released in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2017.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Hollywood production on Ma Anand Sheela will take a year of research (in Pune too) and will only take off end-2019.
Alia Bhatt is considering “Dostana 3” produced by mentor Karan Johar and is also said to be in the reckoning for S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” featuring Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja.
Shakeela, South adult star who is being immortalized on screen with a biopic starring Richa Chadha, has said that she was misrepresented in “The Dirty Picture” as a rival to Silk Smitha.
Sara Ali Khan feels she can never be as good as her mother Amrita Singh – by such conditioning, today’s youngsters themselves limit their own progress.
Katrina Kaif is missing from the teaser of “Bharat” only because her looks from the film are being hidden from the media as of now – not what you thought!
Prakash Jha will act outside his own banner as a baddie in Anurag Kashyap’s “Womaniya” featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.
Kriti Sanon makes a cameo in “Kalank” with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in a song that she describes as “full-on desi” and a cross between “Kajraare” from “Bunty Aur Bali” and “Ghagra” from “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”
Tusshar reunites with Mallika Sherawat, who began her career (as Reema Lamba) in his 2002 “Jeena Sir Mere Liye,” in ALTBalaji’s horror comedy for the web – “Boo - Sabki Phategi” directed by Farhad Samji – all three make their digital debuts.
Sonakshi Sinha hopes to pick up the pieces of her recent flop-ridden career this year with four promising films – Karan Johar’s “Kalank,” “Mission Mangalam,” Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s next, and finally “Dabangg 3.”
Mumbai-based Boney Kapoor is making “Pink” in Tamil as “AK 59” with Vidya Balan and Ajith (in Amitabh Bachchan’s role) and will add four songs to appeal to the local audience.
“Hera Pheri 3” will finally take off by year-end with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal and a new entrant – Indra Kumar as director.
Ishaa Koppikar has joined the BJP in Maharashtra and has been given the charge of the women’s transport wing.
Salman Khan’s “Bharat” may be an Eid release, but it has songs on Diwali and Eid as well.
It is said that Hrithik Roshan will do a sci-fi underwater thriller directed by S. Shankar for Netflix – this will mark his web debut.
Starlet Evelyn Sharma is all set to anchor an international TV show, “Euromaxx,” a cultural and lifestyle program that is one of the longest-running properties of German channel DW.
Ayushmann Khurrana has been signed up for Anubhav Sinha’s cop drama based in Kanpur, which is based on a true incident.
Kajol has shot a lavish song for her husband, Ajay Devgn’s “Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma’s son Priyank will begin his career with Karan Kashyap’s comedy “Sab Kushal Mangal Hai” produced by Nitin Manmohan’s daughter Prachi, with Riva, actor Ravi Kissen’s daughter, in the female lead.
Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal and Telugu cinema’s Rukhsar Dhillon co-star in RSVP’s “Bhangra Paa Le” directed by Sneha Taurani, with music by JAM8, under Pritam’s supervision.
Abhay Deol’s next, “Jungle City,” sees him essay the role of the coach Rudraksha Jena, and is inspired by the World Cup win of India’s under-14 Rugby team, with Emily Shah (Miss New Jersey 2014) as his leading lady.
Aayush Sharma is beefing up, under Tiger Shroff’s trainer, for his next film, the remake of the Marathi movie “Mulshi Pattern.”
Sunny Leone plays a mermaid – no less! – in a song for “Jhootha Kahin Ka” featuring Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor.
Debutant Ranjan Chandel directs the first film of Aditya Rawal, Paresh Rawal’s son, titled “Bamfaad,” presented by Anurag Kashyap and featuring South sensation Shalini Pandey in her debut Hindi film.
R. Madhavan plays aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in his debut directorial “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.”
Akshay Kumar does a horror comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence about a man who is so terrified of ghosts he never steps out after sundown.
Urvashi Rautela has opted out of a big Telegu film to accommodate Anees Bazmee’s “Pagalpanti” featuring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.
A horror film with negligible VFX and only cinematography and background music to augment the scare quotient is what Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar are doing now for producer Karan Johar and director Bhanu Pratap Singh.
Jacqueline Fernandez becomes the first Indian celeb to endorse the international brand HUDA Beauty – they have launched eyelashes inspired by the actress.
Arbaaz Khan, who has done Telugu films like “Jai Chiranjeeva” and “Kittu Unnandu Jagratha” in the past, will now be seen in the Kannada film “Where Is My Kannadaka?” opposite Patralekhaa, while Golden Ganesh co-stars.
