MUMBAI—On account of Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, fans across the nation took to social media Jan. 10 to shower their love and blessing for the actor. Owing to the actor’s immense popularity, fans took the internet by storm as #WhoIsHRITHIKROSHAN saw a strong India trend along with #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan.
The trend saw fans talking about various qualities of Hrithik Roshan along with numerous birthday wishes. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam also wished their colleague.
Let’s take a look at what the fans have to say.
Hrithik is the superstar of this millennial and most importantly he is the inspiration of the millennium! #WhoIsHRITHIKROSHAN pic.twitter.com/s0HK9955Ev— SANJAY BAFNA (@sanjaybafna) January 10, 2019
#WhoIsHrithikRoshan ? He is the reel and real life hero, who makes overcoming one’s fears look so easy! Thank you for inspiring a whole millennium! Happy birthday @iHrithik#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/RPv7alVane— Millennial Superstar Hrithik (@Superstar_HR) January 9, 2019
But the most important and touching message came from ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who took to Instagram to wish her “best friend forever” even before the clock struck 12. With family photos, Khan wished the best for Roshan and said that he was the best dad in the world. The post read, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF # 10january2018 #bestdadintheworld #soulmate.”
We are only wondering about the date 2018…
