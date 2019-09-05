MUMBAI— Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer, “War,” released its first song, “Ghungroo.” The party track (aren’t they all nowadays?) featuring Hrithik Roshan, and Vaani Kapoor is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.
Roshan and Kapoor are seen scorching up the screen in this lavishly-filmed song. This is the first Hindi song ever to be shot at the luxurious Amalfi Coast. “War” is a high-octane action entertainer with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Oct. 2.
Watch the song here.
