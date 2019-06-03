MUMBAI—Hrithik Roshan, who recently moved his Chinese fans to tears after serving them food in a local food joint during his China visit, created a huge buzz once again by enthralling them by talking to them in bits of Mandarin after the premiere of “Kaabil,” which is set to release Jun. 5.
A die-hard fan also sang the title-track and brought a huge smile to Roshan’s face.
Good things are happening again to Roshan after an indifferent phase. His “Super 30” director, Vikas Bahl, has been cleared of #MeToo allegations and is back in the film. He announced the release of the new poster of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted “Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. #Super30Trailer coming on June 4. @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @TripathiiPankaj @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany.”
