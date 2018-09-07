MUMBAI— If his cryptic post (“अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा...(Now a king’s son will not become a king)” left Twitterati in a frenzy (see earlier story in India West, Sep. 4), the poster launch of “Super 30” (from which the line is taken) that was done marking the occasion of Teacher’s Day, created even more. The audience has been lauding the actor for his on-screen transformation into a Patna-based Mathematics teacher as he steps into the shoes of math wizard Anand Kumar.
Soon after the posters released, fans showered their love for the superstar, even touting him as the Sexiest Teacher on Twitter! However, a Patna-based fan, Anamika Sharma, went a step ahead as she showcased her fondness for the actor by sketching a portrait of Roshan with red lipstick pouring out her love for the superstar. The unique sketch features Roshan in his bearded look from “Super 30” and soon spread like wildfire on social media.
Roshan saw the sketch and said, “I have seen some really cool things that my wonderful fans have done with the creative of “Super 30,” but this one took me quite by surprise. It is a very sweet gesture and I must say that it was done really artistically.”
